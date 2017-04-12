Power restored in all Whitsunday homes

Ergon Energy crews have been busy at work across the Whitsundays to restore power to the region.

ERGON Energy are reporting that all homes in the Whitsundays have power restored after Cyclone Debbie touched down 15 days ago.

Ergon's corporate communications manager John Fowler said the company was no longer in disaster response mode.

"Crews are returning home to their depots across the state but about 100 will remain in the Whitsundays continuing to undertake minor repair work over the Easter period,” he said.

”We have restored power to all customers in two weeks - the majority in one week and the balance by yesterday - slightly ahead of our restoration plan.”

This accounts for 65,000 homes and businesses and community infrastructure across areas of Queensland affected by the Category four storm.

After Cyclone Larry in 2006 140,000 customers were without power and in 2011 Cyclone Yasi cut power to 226,000 homes.

The only houses now without power are buildings with structural damage, and where homeowners will need to employ an electrical contractor to undertake repairs and make the property safe.

Ergon then needs to be advised the property is ready to receive power.

During the disaster response mode 900 workers hit the ground in a combined effort from Ergon, Energex and Essential Energy.

Mr Fowler said they did an "outstanding” job.

"(Workers) have done an outstanding job working in sometimes tough and trying conditions. It has been a major well planned logistical effort to get crews in, house, feed them, provide laundry services, medical assistance if needed,” he said.

Mr Fowler said Cyclone Debbie was different to other cyclones which historically hit and ran quickly.

Debbie grew to a large slow moving category four system and took her time crossing the coast - meaning prolonged exposure to cyclonic winds.

It took four days for the weather to improve until the majority of crews could ramp up restoration work.

Master Electricians Australia has activated a free hotline to help affected home owners find the nearest available contractor to repair flooded and damaged properties.

Phone 1300 889 198 or contact the National Electrical and Communications Association on 07 3276 7950.