Power restored, roads still closed as wet weather sets in

A walkway under a bridge on the Bruce Highway near Mt Pleasant, covered with water, on Saturday. Picture: Tony Martin

UPDATE, 12.45PM: Electricity has been restored to hundreds of homes which were stripped of supplies earlier this morning.

Ergon Energy’s outage finder shows the 151 customers who lost supply in Prospect St, Evans St and Hayes Lane have had power reconnected.

Another 35 customers in the Mount Martin area were yet to have their power rupplies restored.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is reporting a number of roads remain closed due to flooding.

Marian Eton Rd between Marian and Eton remains closed to all traffic due to flooding.

Flash flooding has closed Pugsley St at Walkerston at Burkes Crossing, as well as Golf Links Rd at Beaconsfield, between Mackay Bucasia Rd and Eaglemount Rd.

EARLIER, 11AM: HUNDREDS of homes in Mackay and surrounds are without power this morning after another night of heavy rain.

Ergon Energy is reporting 151 customers in Prospect St, Evans St and Hayes Lane in Mackay have lost power due to damage on the lines.

Fault finding is in progress but there is no restoration time known.

A further 144 customers in the Mirani, Mount Martin and Mount Ossa area have lost power supply, also due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

The outages follow heavy rainfall in Mackay, with the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 62.2mm in the city area in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Proserpine recorded 163.2mm in the same period.

Rainfall has already begun to ease across the region with 24 hour rainfall totals since 9am on Saturday significantly lower in most areas compared to the 24 hours before.

McKillop and McCreadys Creek stations in Mackay recorded 94mm and 103mm compared to the 228mm they both recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

Rain gauges in Carmila collected 34mm of rain while further west in Collinsville just 1.2mm fell.

The highest rainfall totals were recorded north of Mackay at Mount Jukes which recorded 163mm.

