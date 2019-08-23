Power station in Collinsville a 'certainty' says energy boss

OATH: Shine Energy CEO Ashley Dodd told the people of Collinsville he 'swears on his family's life' that he will bring a power station to the region.

"THERE will be a power station back in Collinsville, I swear on my family's life."

These were the words of Shine Energy CEO Ashley Dodd when he spoke at the Collinsville Development and Industry Group forum on Wednesday night.

Shine Energy is currently proposing a coal-powered power plant to be built in Collinsville.

The proposed coal plant, which will get its own power from an auxiliary solar farm, would provide about 2000 jobs during the construction phase and about 600 jobs once operational.

Mr Dodd, who travels overseas next month to meet with potential partners and discuss capital investment opportunities, is 'certain' that he will be at bankable feasibility before the next state election.

"I'm saying that we are going to get this project happening in this region, of that I am certain," he said.

"We have far too much invested in this and we know it makes sense. We've got the backing of the politicians in the region, we know it will work and help this area significantly."

Bankable feasibility would demonstrate to investors that the project is profitable, however, it doesn't guarantee investment.

Shine Energy CEO Ashley Dodd (right) with Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Dawson MP George Christensen in Brisbane. Russell Shakespeare (AUS)

With the Queensland state elections to take place next year, Mr Dodd said that it was paramount that the feasibility was proven by 2020.

"At the moment, it feels like Labor has lost their way and is heavily influenced by the Greens," he said.

"We want this done by 2020 so that we can start to push and talk to all parties coming into those elections."

When questioned by the Bowen Independent as to why financial security needed to be obtained off Australian shores Mr Dodd said it was about finding strong capital investment.

"There's a lot of interest from overseas, and they're keen to work with us," he said.

"But also it increases competition. If we come back and say that we've got that backing, the Big Four (banks) will take note as well."

Federal member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said that the project has her full support.

"I think this is going to be fantastic for Collinsville. They've gone through some hard times and this is the light at the end of the tunnel for them," she said.

"It's an exciting project and offers a lot to the region."