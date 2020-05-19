Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER TOOLS: A Milwaukee branded angle grinder, cordless drill and a Ryobi branded cordless pruner have been seized by Bowen Police, who are now searching for their owners.
POWER TOOLS: A Milwaukee branded angle grinder, cordless drill and a Ryobi branded cordless pruner have been seized by Bowen Police, who are now searching for their owners.
News

Power tools seized, police searching for owners

Anna Wall
19th May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOWEN Police seized a number of power tools during a search warrant in 2019, and are now searching for the owners.

The power tools were suspected of being stolen property and were seized by police at the time.

Subsequent inquiries failed to locate the owners of the items, including a Milwaukee branded angle grinder, cordless drill and a Ryobi branded cordless pruner.

To claim this property, contact the Bowen Police Station, quote police reference number QP1901571649 and provide police with the initials that are engraved on them.

Police inquiries are continuing.

If anyone has any information phone Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

bowen police station bowen theft queensland police services stolen tools
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday leaders outline steps to economic recovery

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders outline steps to economic recovery

        News Four of the region’s leaders have indicated how they plan to help the Whitsundays recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

        Sparky's 'bad luck' leads to drug fine

        premium_icon Sparky's 'bad luck' leads to drug fine

        News A man was charged with drug offences after being at a house just as a search...

        Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        premium_icon Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        Business QSL is calling on cane growers from across the state to consider nominating a local...

        Smiles all round as Bowen golfers take to the green

        premium_icon Smiles all round as Bowen golfers take to the green

        Golf Bowen Golf Club welcomed 94 players to the green for the first competition in three...