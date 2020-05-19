Power tools seized, police searching for owners

POWER TOOLS: A Milwaukee branded angle grinder, cordless drill and a Ryobi branded cordless pruner have been seized by Bowen Police, who are now searching for their owners.

BOWEN Police seized a number of power tools during a search warrant in 2019, and are now searching for the owners.

The power tools were suspected of being stolen property and were seized by police at the time.

Subsequent inquiries failed to locate the owners of the items, including a Milwaukee branded angle grinder, cordless drill and a Ryobi branded cordless pruner.

To claim this property, contact the Bowen Police Station, quote police reference number QP1901571649 and provide police with the initials that are engraved on them.

Police inquiries are continuing.

If anyone has any information phone Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.