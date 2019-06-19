'Powerhouse' singer wins heat

A MACKAY teenager has proven her musical talents by taking out the second heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent.

Seventeen-year-old Nicole Copo was the best of nine competitors to take out the heat at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Hotel functions manager and organiser of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent, Paula Povey, said the winning performance was "amazing”.

"She's a powerhouse,” Miss Povey said.

"She has had no formal training and just started singing karaoke when she was seven.”

Miss Povey is pleased with the calibre of performers in the competition which is open to those aged up to 18 years.

"The kids that have performed have been amazing,” she said.

"They're quite well accomplished.”

Miss Povey said there had been a good response to the competition which will see five heats, before the winners of each compete in a grand final on October 6.

"There has been good feedback,” she said.

"The kids are loving it. And the parents are loving that they've got somewhere to perform.”

The winner of each heat will perform on the young buskers stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November, while the overall winner will perform on the main stage at the festival.

The next heat of Young Whitsunday's Got Talent will be held on July 7 at 1.30pm. The following two heats will be on August 4 and September 1.

Some places are still available in the September heat. Register online here or by phoning Miss Povey on 4946 2600.