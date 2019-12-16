Menu
Leanne Knox broke two world records at the Asia Pacific Championships in Hong Kong
Sport

Powerlifters bringing home gold

Laura Thomas
16th Dec 2019 3:35 PM
TWO powerlifters from the region will be returning from the Asia Pacific Championships in Hong Kong not only as champions, but as record holders.

Leanne Knox broke the world record back squat with 160kg and the world, Oceania and national record for the combined total weight of the three lifts with 395kg.

Mrs Knox’s records earnt her first place in the Master 45-49 class and second overall in the open class.

The wins continued for Rodney Wecker who placed first in the 77kg 60-64 age class while also breaking the national record for the deadlift and the total with 170kg and 395kg respectively.

Mr Wecker said it was great to fly the flag for Australia and represent the Whitsundays overseas.

“It was an exciting experience to successfully compete with the venerable Leanne Knox and represent our well-respected Whitsunday club in such an imposing city as Hong Kong,” he said.

Mr Wecker was the only Australian competitor in the over 60s masters category.

asia pacific championships national record powerlifters strength world record
Whitsunday Times

