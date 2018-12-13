Menu
Login
News

Powerlines down in Mandalay

13th Dec 2018 4:20 PM

POWERLINES were brought down in Mandalay this afternoon, closing Mandalay Rd to traffic for a time.

An Ergon Energy spokeswoman said it appeared a yacht mast had come into contact with the powerlines and brought them down onto the road on Mandalay Rd.

Powerlines also went down into the mangroves, the spokeswoman said.

Whitsunday Police were called to the incident at about 2.20pm.

Ergon Energy was also called to fix the powerlines.

Police said the road was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes.

The Ergon Energy spokeswoman said if people saw fallen powerlines, they should stay well away, warn others in the area and report the hazard by calling Ergon Energy on 131 670 or emergency services on Triple Zero.

If you're in a vehicle and it comes into contact with overhead powerlines, the advice is to stay inside the vehicle, call 000 and wait for help, she said.

mandalay powerlines down whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Tummy's rumble to raise money for Ugandan school

    Tummy's rumble to raise money for Ugandan school

    News Students at Cannonvale State School took on a tummy rumbler on Monday to raise money for Sunrise Primary School, Uganda.

    Community shows support for its firies

    Community shows support for its firies

    News Community shows support for its firies

    Christmas blooms for floral art workshop

    Christmas blooms for floral art workshop

    News Christmas blooms for floral art workshop

    Poor report card for region's inshore waterways

    Poor report card for region's inshore waterways

    News The report card on the region's inshore waterways is in.

    Local Partners