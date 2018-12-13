Powerlines down in Mandalay

POWERLINES were brought down in Mandalay this afternoon, closing Mandalay Rd to traffic for a time.

An Ergon Energy spokeswoman said it appeared a yacht mast had come into contact with the powerlines and brought them down onto the road on Mandalay Rd.

Powerlines also went down into the mangroves, the spokeswoman said.

Whitsunday Police were called to the incident at about 2.20pm.

Ergon Energy was also called to fix the powerlines.

Police said the road was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes.

The Ergon Energy spokeswoman said if people saw fallen powerlines, they should stay well away, warn others in the area and report the hazard by calling Ergon Energy on 131 670 or emergency services on Triple Zero.

If you're in a vehicle and it comes into contact with overhead powerlines, the advice is to stay inside the vehicle, call 000 and wait for help, she said.