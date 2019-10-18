Menu
ATTACKED: Bowen Mitre 10 has been broken in to overnight. Jordan Gilliland
Crime

Power tools used in hardware store break-in

Jordan Gilliland
by
18th Oct 2019 12:07 PM
POWER tools from a hardware store were used to attempt to 'attack' a safe in the Bowen business last night.

Pilchers Mitre 10, located on Powell St, was broken into between 5.30pm yesterday and 7am this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

She said it was unknown how many offenders were involved in the break in, but they managed to enter the store through the rear of the building.

Power tools were then used in an to attempt open the safe, police said.

It is currently unconfirmed whether any items were stolen, however the spokeswoman said it was believed nothing had been taken.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

Whitsunday Times

