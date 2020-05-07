Praise Adele, but don’t make it about her weight

The internet may have lost its mind over Adele’s weight, but as any fan will tell you, it’s easily the least impressive thing about her, writes Cameron Adams.

Adele marked her 32nd birthday this week, and it's highly likely that by now, you already know that.

You see, to celebrate her big day in isolation, the singer dropped a photo of herself that quickly created a trending storm.

The singer's 'glow up' (the term for an appealing transformation) has launched endless comments, columns, criticisms and congratulations.

There's the obligatory side-by-side before and after comparison photos, 'unnamed sources close to the star' claiming how she lost the weight, and people noting how happy she looks.

But here's the thing, anyone who's taken even the slightest notice of Adele - aside from some of her lyrics - know she's far from miserable. Indeed, she's got one of the most wicked senses of humour - and best laughs - in music.

It isn't difficult to Google photos from any stage of her career to find an equally 'happy' photo of Adele.

Claiming she looks happier thinner, or more healthy, simply from one photo, is pure projection. By doing so, it infers that she must have automatically been unhappy or felt unattractive or unhealthy before.

It's a no-win situation. Post nothing to social media and you're considered aloof and using the platform as a pure business tool. Post a birthday photo displaying what a nice day you're having - featuring weight loss - and it's a mixture of congratulatory comments and people thanking her for the motivation, and others disappointed she's lost her relatability by "falling in line with the popular girls in Hollywood and slapping the rest of us in the face."

Clearly, Adele is happy with the physical work she's done and wanted to share it. That's her right and her choice.

There's been a string of photos in the last year, some from her, some from paparazzi, and each triggers the same 'Adele's weight loss secrets' stories, as if that's her greatest achievement.

But if people want to be inspired by Adele, there are plenty of other ways to find it outside of her weight. There's her incredible sales (120 million albums sold in an era when people rarely pay for music), 15 Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, the best-selling album of the year four times in a decade.

Back at the start of her career she was regularly asked questions about her size, usually coded as being a positive role model for people who aren't stick thin. Now, after all she's achieved, it'd be a shame if her body becomes the centre of conversation yet again, with or without her input.

Adele writes her own rules and no doubt doesn't give a jot what you think.

She doesn't do interviews, rarely posts on social media, and has only ever done one world tour, which she has since said would probably be her last.

There's a refreshing air of mystery around her because she doesn't need to share everything to sell records or make money.

And when she does drip feed personal information it creates these very kind of social media explosions.

When she confirmed her marriage had ended people wrote 'imagine the album we'll get out of this' as though she wasn't a human who should be given time to grieve the split from her son's father.

She's smart enough to know posting that new photo would have a major reaction, and indeed it did. She gained one million new Instagram followers this week. And, it happens to coincide with reports that she is expected to release new music later this year.

The truth is, Adele may have looked great before and still looks great now, but it was always about her once-in-a-lifetime voice, songwriting skills and talent.

Let's leave the obsessive focus on bodies on the other side of iso.

Cameron Adams is a national music writer.

