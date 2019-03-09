Precise Patterson's monthly medal joy

LIKE THE LOOK OF THAT ONE: Trevor Paroz at the Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Patrick Patterson, with a nett score of 64 took out the March monthly medal on Saturday, three shots clear of the B grade winner, Jason Bourke.

Best of the A graders was Club Professional Roger Vandenberg with a gross score of one under, 68 nett.

Jake Nurse was declared the A grade winner on 69, with second place going to Larry Muller 70.

Second place in B grade was Levi Holmes, 68 and second in C grade was Peter Lewis with 69.

Other place getters were Gary Scotford, 70, Ross Richards, Paul Joice and Lance Lloyd 71, Rob Stanley, Mark Richards, Dean Barnard, John Roser and Clay Coles all had 72.

The pin shots went to Rob Stanley on two, Nic Langevad, nine, Chris Brett 13 and Danny Yorke 16.

Only Nic Langevad and Chris Brett featured in the 'two shot' club.

The ladies medal winner was Lyn Muller with nett 72, from Ann Gardel on 75 nett.

Place getters were Trish McNeill, Mandy Patterson and Wendy Bradley.

Trish McNeill won the pin shot on hole number nine.

On Wednesday 27th February, 14 ladies played the mid-week monthly medal, the winner being Tiina Randmae with nett 76. Runner up was Lyn Muller.

The place getters were Marlene Gray, Reh Hull and Elspeth Scotford.

The pin shots went to Tiina Randmae on two, Marlene Gray, nine, Mandy Patterson 13 and Pam Casey 16.

The Men's Thursday Club's winner was Mark Thompson with 41 stableford points. Mark's score was assisted by an ace on hole 13. By the excitement going on it may have been his first ever hole-in-one.

Runner up was Kumya Gaby with 39 points.

In the run-down were Jim Dowell, 38, George Meharry and John Dodds, 37, Brendon Meharry, Nic Langevad and Gavin Kerwand, 36, and the 2 handicappers Roger Vandenberg and Rob Stanley with 35.

The nine-hole competition went to Mark Thompson, 23 from Jim Dowell, 21 and Brendon Meharry 20 points.

Pin shot winners were Geoff Fitzsimmons on two, Bruce Fielder, nine, Mark Thompson 13 and Paul Joice 16.

Next Saturday will be the official opening day with a 4BBB for men and ladies. It will be a shotgun start at noon, but some early time slots are available. Select your partner and place your names together on the time sheet. If you are looking for a partner put your name down and someone will join you.