Pregnancy birth and postnatal services on show

A MINI expo showcasing local pregnancy, birth and postnatal services will be held in Cannonvale next week.

Born from the idea of highlighting to the region what is available to pregnant couples, four businesswomen will showcase their services, along with holding some mini demonstrations at the expo.

There will be a lucky door prize valued at more than $1000 and some expo-only specials.

Birth and lifestyle photographer Louise Miles from Louise Miles Photography will be one of those attending the expo.

Ms Miles documents the most special moments of motherhood - pregnancy, birth and postpartum.

Midwife and qualified Hypnobirthing Australia practitioner Donna Martin from Donna M Martin and Whitsunday Hypnobirthing will also be at the expo.

Ms Martin offers face-to-face group and private courses, online programs, birth trauma release, as well as individual one-on-one coaching.

Ashlee Lade empowers women with natural tools and strategies to experience and maintain a healthy and fit pregnancy.

Birth and postpartum doula, Brett Piccinelli from Whitsunday Doula will also showcase what she does.

Ms Martin encouraged women to attend the mini-expo.

"The best gift a woman can give herself - and her birth partner - is education,” she said.

"Knowledge is power, and understanding what is normal, how she can prepare and enhance her natural abilities and build trust in herself, her body and her choices will allow her to have the best possible birthing experience she can and to be able to cope with whatever turn her birth takes. Engaging the available services on offer will definitely provide the tools and support those choices.”

The expo will be held at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Hazelwood Cres, Cannonvale, on June 8 from 9.30am until 2pm. Entry is by gold coin donation.