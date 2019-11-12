Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Pregnant firefighter hits the road

by Staff writers
12th Nov 2019 7:49 PM

 

A NSW firefighter has defended her decision to continue fighting the flames while 13 weeks pregnant, saying "I don't care if you don't like it."

Kat Robinson Williams, 23, posted several pictures of herself on Instagram in firefighting kit and en route to a blaze in Taree, NSW.

"For all the females on the ground in NSW right now. We stand together we stand proud!!" she wrote.

 

The firefighter said she loved her country and her mates and she would always help if she was "physically able".

MORE: Sheer stupidity: Unbelievable fire actions

"I'll always work my best As I'm a firefighter, Just like all the rest!! #firefighters #nswfires #femalefirefighters #nswrfs," she wrote.

She also posted a picture of her 13-week old baby, saying the bub was a "little firefighter in the making."

 

A state of emergency has been declared in NSW this week amid a "catastrophic" fire threat in the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven region.

There are currently 85 fires burning, 46 of which are not contained and emergency warnings have been issued for 11 of them.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Strike team 285 to Taree

A post shared by Kat RW (@katrobinsonwilliams96) on

bushfires editors picks firfighter pregnancy pregnant firefighter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic print press set to find a new home

        premium_icon Historic print press set to find a new home

        News Over 65 years ago this printer was crucial to this regional newspaper. Now it's finding a new home for it to be memorialised.

        Trapped man freed in truck rollover

        premium_icon Trapped man freed in truck rollover

        Breaking A truck rolled at Strathdickie this afternoon.

        Driverless vehicles to be rolled out at CQ mine in 2020

        premium_icon Driverless vehicles to be rolled out at CQ mine in 2020

        Business Mining giant says automation will boost safety by reducing risk exposure

        Central region cop stood down over multiple allegations

        premium_icon Central region cop stood down over multiple allegations

        Crime ‘This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been...