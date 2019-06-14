Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Pregnant mother steals from elderly neighbour

Jodie Callcott
by
14th Jun 2019 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PREGNANT mother-of-seven has stolen from her elderly friend and former neighbour.

Natasha Ann McCarthy found the 73-year-old's bank card and used it to buy tobacco and alcohol.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday heard the chronic opioid user was visiting her former neighbour with her boyfriend when she found the card.

Police prosecutor senior constable Sonia Edwards said McCarthy was left alone in the man's house when she found his ANZ visa debit card.

The court heard McCarthy spent $263.52 before the card was declined at Urangan Shopping Centre.

Defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie said her 35-year-old client had an unenviable criminal history but there were no dishonesty offences since 2012.

Ms McGarvie said her client had a troubled history of opioid addiction but was recently accepted into a rehabilitation program.

She said her client's three-year-old child will be returned to her care next week which was a motivating factor to overcome her challenges.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to 11 charges including fraud.

She was convicted and fined $1500.

More Stories

Show More
court crime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    premium_icon Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    Destinations Resort manager says the "new" Hayman will be a modern take on luxury

    Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    premium_icon Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    Whats On 'This show is a massive part of the Proserpine identity.'

    MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    premium_icon MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    Council News Find out what's in the pipeline for Main St in Proserpine.

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    Celebrity Find out which famous people you share a birthday with.

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:43 AM