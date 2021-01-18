Pregnant woman goes cold turkey after ‘sobering’ jail stint

A WOMAN who helped her lover steal a caravan and security fencing later told police she did so while under the false belief he was entitled to take them.

Cheyenne O'Sullivan has since spent 44 days in jail waiting for her case to be finalised before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The court heard she was pregnant and was concerned about having to give birth in jail.

Cheyenne Thea O'Sullivan, 21, appeared from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges.

The range of charges included unlawful use of a motor vehicle (caravan); possession of property used in a drug offence; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of restricted drugs; five counts of stealing; offences involving motor vehicle registration; possession of drug utensils; failing to comply with conditions of her Learner licence; driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle; and failing to appear at court.

The caravan was stolen from a property at Thagoona on January 17 last year and taken to a property at Rosewood.

Six panels of temporary security fencing were also stolen on the same night.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said most of the offences were the result of substance abuse and O'Sullivan keeping the wrong company.

The court heard the prospect of being in jail while pregnant had been a sobering experience for her.

Sgt Molinaro said O'Sullivan was with a male offender when she went to Thagoona and helped load a caravan onto the back of a ute and take it to a property in Rosewood.

She then went with the man and stole temporary fencing.

Sgt Molinaro said the unlawful use charge involved a Honda Civic that went missing from Nundah and was later located by police at Bundamba.

Police found O'Sullivan's fingerprints inside.

"When questioned she said she did have a Honda Civic and purchased it for $500 from a friend who she did not want to name," Sgt Molinaro said.

"She said it was later taken off her by another person. When asked if it related to a drug debt, she nodded."

Defence lawyer Kathryn Loman said the offences were out of character and O'Sullivan had abstained from drug use since being arrested.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella convicted and sentenced O'Sullivan to an 18-month probation order, making an order that she complete a drug and alcohol course.

O'Sullivan was given immediate release on parole, with Mr Kinsella telling her she was morally obliged to repay the money to the people she had wronged.