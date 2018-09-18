NRL team lists: Latest in Gallen’s fight to play
ONLY four teams remain in the race for the 2018 NRL title.
As the rugby league world braces for the preliminary finals, we have the teams for all four clubs right here.
Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks
Friday, 7.50pm, AAMI Park
Storm: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Dale Finucane
Interchange: 14. Kenny Bromwich, 15. Christian Welch, 16. Ryan Hoffman, 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Reserves: 18. Brandon Smith, 19. Jahrome Hughes, 20. Sam Kasiano, 21. Cheyse Blair
Team news: Will Chambers starts at centre with Cheyse Blair dropping back to the bench. Nelson Asofa-Solomona returns on the bench with Tim Glasby retaining his starting spot.
Sharks: 1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Ricky Leutele, 5. Edrick Lee, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Luke Lewis, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Paul Gallen
Interchange: 14. Scott Sorensen, 15. James Segeyaro, 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Jayson Bukuya
Reserves: 18. Josh Dugan, 19. Ava Seumanufagai, 20. Joseph Paulo, 21. Kyle Flanagan
Team news: Jesse Ramien retains his place at centre with Josh Dugan under an injury cloud on an extended bench. Paul Gallen has also been named but is in severe doubt.
Sydney Roosters v South Sydney Rabbitohs
Saturday, 7.50pm, Allianz Stadium
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Mitchell Aubusson, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Isaac Liu, 13. Victor Radley
Interchange: 14. Lindsay Collins, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Ryan Matterson
Reserves: 18. Matt Ikuvalu, 19. Sean Oâ€™Sullivan, 20. Paul Momirovski, 21. Sitili Tupouiua
Team news: Mitchell Aubusson starts at centre as expected in relief of Latrell Mitchell. Nat Butcher takes his place on the bench.
Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Campbell Graham, 3. Greg Inglis, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Robert Jennings, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tom Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. George Burgess, 11. John Sutton, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Sam Burgess
Interchange: 14. Hymel Hunt, 15. Cameron Murray, 16. Jason Clark, 17. Dean Britt
Reserves: 18. Braidon Burns, 19. Tyrell Fuimaono, 20. Junior Tatola, 21. Connor Tracey
Team news: No changes to the squad named last week.