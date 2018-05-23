Menu
Login
Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch at Langford Island on Wednesday.
Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch at Langford Island on Wednesday. Peter Carruthers
News

Premier announces $330M to preserve the Great Barrier Reef

Peter Carruthers
by
23rd May 2018 4:05 PM

AFTER a bumpy ride across the passage to Langford Island on Wednesday, a "record" windfall of $330million across three years has been announced for the Great barrier Reef.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Minister for the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert slipped off their shoes and got some island sand between their toes before taking questions from the press.

Timed to coincide with World Turtle Day, MsPalaszczuk said the investment would boost programs to "build, protect and restore the resilience" of the Great Barrier Reef.

"In the upcoming budget we will allocate $40million of new funding to significantly increase our state's financial contribution to the protection of the reef," she said.

 

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for the Great Barrier Reef Leanne Enoch at Langford Island on Wednesday.
Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for the Great Barrier Reef Leanne Enoch at Langford Island on Wednesday. Peter Carruthers

A further $13.8million across the next four years will be spent on the Joint Field Management Program on top of the $35million already invested in the program.

Ms Enoch said the 2017 Scientific Consensus Statement confirmed that progress toward the water quality targets needed further investment.

On forced compliance with agricultural best management practice programs such as BMP Smartcane, Ms Enoch was non-committal but did say "more needs to be done".

"We are continuing those conversations to ensure we have good farming practices and that is what this funding will go towards assisting," she said.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arrives at Langford Island for the announcement of $330 million for the continued protection of the Great Barrier Reef.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arrives at Langford Island for the announcement of $330 million for the continued protection of the Great Barrier Reef. Peter Carruthers

While water quality was something that could be controlled, Ms Enoch identified climate change as the single biggest threat to the reef and took a shot at the Federal Government in regard to national climate change policy.

"We are doing what we can in Queensland, but federally we are yet to see any commitment around policy or direction with regard to climate change, which continues to be the single biggest threat to the Great Barrier Reef and to all coral reefs," she said.

"We have to invest collaboratively to ensure we have great water quality and are reducing sediment run-off and that we have the staff and equipment to support the resilience of the reef, but we need the Federal Government to invest also in their commitment to reducing climate change."

anastasia palaszczuk great barrier reef langford island leeanne enoch reef funding state government whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Drunk attack no excuse for DV

    Drunk attack no excuse for DV

    News PROSERPINE court sees it all too often: Victims of domestic violence offences are attacked while the perpetrator is drunk

    $1 million injection to boost apprenticeships

    $1 million injection to boost apprenticeships

    News Mr Sunter said it would encourage him to take on another apprentice

    Paying tribute to pioneer of Whitsundays region

    Paying tribute to pioneer of Whitsundays region

    News "She was a really amazing lady”

    Local Partners