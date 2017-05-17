Premier calls for funding on local project

PROMISES: Mayor Andrew Willcox and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Airlie after the cyclone .

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk is calling on the Federal Government to help jointly fund a $220million package that could go towards fixing up the Airlie Beach foreshore and Shute Harbour marina.

While no money has been announced yet, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said he would fight for the funds.

"They are two good projects but we also want some assistance with all the environmental damage we've had to our reefs, islands, rivers and foreshores,” he said.

"We need some assistance with rock walls for Conway and Wilsons beaches.

"We definitely need to make sure that, as promised from the State and Federal governments, they honour the reimbursement for our green waste also.

"When the Premier and Prime Minister came to the region following the cyclone, they gave me the understanding they would help. I'm going to cash in on those promises.”

Mr Willcox said they needed to make sure the region was brought back to where it was pre-cyclone.

He suggested they could even create an iconic project under betterment funding that could help revitalise the region.

Ms Palaszczuk said the proposed package - provided under Commonwealth and State-funded Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements Category D funding - would include Airlie Beach foreshore and the Shute Harbour marina revitalisation projects.

"This package will build on the good work and generosity of so many Queenslanders during the immediate response and recovery from Debbie and its severe flooding.

"It will help Queensland communities bounce back sooner and stronger,” she said.

Additional funding is for an infrastructure betterment package ($60million), environmental package ($15million) and economic package ($10million).