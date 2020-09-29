Premier commits $10m to build long-awaited Mackay arena

ARENA PROJECT: An aerial view of the Great Barrier Reef Arena. Picture: Cox Architecture

HARRUP Park’s Great Barrier Reef Arena upgrade has received a $10 million commitment from the State Government.

The project was included in a list of 12 initiatives as part of the government’s Mackay Whitsunday Regional Recovery Action Plan, announced today.

The arena has already received $10 million in Federal Government funding, but needed matched funding from the state to go ahead.

“This plan builds on our immediate commitment to keeping the region moving through extra support for businesses, workers and households,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“This includes $10 million for the upgrade of Harrup Park Great Barrier Reef Arena and also $1 million for a business case towards the state’s first Future Food BioHub in Mackay.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Picture: NCA NewsWire / Richard Gosling

Mackay / Whitsunday Regional Recovery Action Plan initiatives include:

-$10 million to deliver priority environment projects in the state’s Great Barrier Reef catchments in partnership with local government (up to 200 nature-based jobs)

-$10 million for the Great Barrier Reef Arena (Harrup Park) redevelopment

-TAFE upgrades – establish student-industry collaborative learning centres Bowen TAFE ($200,000) and Cannonvale TAFE ($250,000)

-$5.5 million supporting Mackay-Whitsunday small businesses – 618 grants of up to $10 000

-$11 million Mackay-Whitsunday councils – 34 maintenance and minor infrastructure projects (supporting 249 jobs)

-$9.4 million to social housing in Mackay-Whitsunday

-$1 million Future Food BioHub

-$150 million Walkerston Bypass, following opening of the $497m Mackay Ring Road

-$42 million (20/21) of $120.4m Bruce Highway (Mackay – Proserpine)

-$10 million Bowen Development Road (Collinsville – Belyando Crossing)

-$4 million (of $13m Proserpine Entertainment Centre

-$2.9 million Bowen Neighbourhood Centre