Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

Ms Palaszczuk stood firm on the state's borders remaining closed to interstate travellers, saying the intrastate travel freedom was "opening up Queensland for Queenslanders" and described it as a "Queensland bubble".

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

"This is tremendous news," she said, as she encouraged the accommodation sector to have their COVID safe plans in place.

"This is the boost you need," she said.

She went on to encourage Queenslanders to support the tourism industry by planning a school holiday getaway.

"The best way families can support our multibillion-dollar tourism industry this year is for the school holidays … there's no better time to hop in the car … and go for that once in a lifetime trip around Queensland," she said.

"This is Queensland backing Queenslanders."

Speaking of the larger gatherings being allowed, the Premier said: "I know this means a lot to families out there. A lot of families haven't seen each other … this is excellent news."

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the "remarkable" work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

From midday June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the four square metre rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

