Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier freezes ‘senseless’ public servant pay rises

by Jessica Marszalek, Nathan Edwards
2nd Apr 2020 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S public servants will have their pay rises frozen after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned her workforce these were hard times.

The backflip on awarding the state's 224,000 public servants pay rises of 2.5 per cent, plus one-off cash bonuses of $1250, comes amid criticism the rises are well above inflation and were taking place at a time that private companies cutting wages or standing down workers.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says freezing pay rises for public servants was the sensible decision. Picture: Darren England
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says freezing pay rises for public servants was the sensible decision. Picture: Darren England

 

The Courier-Mail has also revealed thousands of Queensland's public sector energy workers had secured pay rises of three per cent.

Ms Palaszczuk was questioned over the timing of the pay rises on the Today Show this morning.

"Let me make it very clear, all of that (pay rises) is on hold," she said.

"We've got people out there who have lost their jobs, they're hurting.

"We've got front line services out there, our nurses, our doctors our firefighters, our police, they're doing a great job for Queenslanders.

"But in this climate at the moment everything must be put on hold, it's absolutely sensible, and I'm sure other people are doing the same thing."

 


The comments come a day after Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced a two-year freeze on all Brisbane City Council employees' wages, which led to an angry response from unions.

AWU Queensland Branch Secretary Steve Baker vowed to do "everything we can to put a stop to this unfair, unnecessary decision".

Originally published as Premier freezes 'senseless' public servant pay rises

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk editors picks politics premier public servants queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family stuck abroad desperate to come home

        premium_icon Family stuck abroad desperate to come home

        News ‘We just need to get out of here’: Bowen family ‘abandoned’ by government in Peru

        Construction on new home for Ergon will support 30 jobs

        premium_icon Construction on new home for Ergon will support 30 jobs

        News The new building will support more than 25 employees once built, and provide new...

        Reality bites: Businesses close and people lose jobs

        premium_icon Reality bites: Businesses close and people lose jobs

        News As coronavirus restrictions tighten, businesses are shutting and thousands of...

        Centre ‘thinking outside the box’ to help during COVID-19

        premium_icon Centre ‘thinking outside the box’ to help during COVID-19

        Community The Bowen Neighbourhood Centre is still open despite closing their doors and they...