Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time last week, Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time last week, Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Politics

Premier guilty of contempt, apologises to Parliament

by Sarah Vogler
22nd Oct 2019 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has apologised after being found guilty of contempt for stripping the Katter's Australian Party of its resources when its MPs would not denounce then senator Fraser Anning.

Ms Palaszczuk told the house she accepted responsibility and offered her "unreserved apology".

Parliament's powerful Ethics Committee handed down its report into the matter this morning, 12 months after the matter was initially referred by Speaker Curtis Pitt.

"The committee finds that the actions of the Premier in threatening to withdraw parliamentary resources from KAP members unless they made a statement to the Premier's satisfaction condemning Senator (Fraser) Anning's Speech in the Senate, and withdrawing parliamentary resources from KAP members on the basis that they failed to make a statement to the Premier's satisfaction condemning Senator Anning's Speech in the Senate amounted to an improper interference with the free performance by the KAP members of their duties and constitutes a contempt of the parliament."

"Where the Premier fell into error was to link the review of the KAP's additional resources, and the ultimate withdrawal of those resources, with the call to denounce Senator Anning's statement.

But the committee found there were "mitigating circumstances", finding the apology to be an "adequate penalty" for the contempt.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk contempt politics queensland

Top Stories

    CRUSH: Major milestone reached at Plane Creek mill

    premium_icon CRUSH: Major milestone reached at Plane Creek mill

    Business About 80 per cent of the crop has now been crushed.

    • 22nd Oct 2019 12:20 PM
    How a music video will help break down mental health stigma

    premium_icon How a music video will help break down mental health stigma

    Community Local indigenous issues are the focus of this locally made video

    Green group slams Clive Palmer’s Galilee mine bid

    premium_icon Green group slams Clive Palmer’s Galilee mine bid

    Environment Project would be four times the size of Adani’s Carmichael mine

    Communities in the dark over contamination

    premium_icon Communities in the dark over contamination

    Health REVEALED: The full extent of the PFAS contamination has been exposed