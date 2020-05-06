Menu
Deputy Jackie Trad with Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk.
Politics

Premier: ‘I don’t have time for games’

by Jack McKay
6th May 2020 11:37 AM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk says her entire team should be focused on the coronavirus amid revelations an MP in her own Right faction had defected to the Left.

The Premier today insisted that she did not play factional games after it was revealed that Ipswich West MP Jim Madden had jumped to the Left - headed by Jackie Trad.

"And frankly, I don't have time for factional games," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"And I think everyone should be focused on dealing with this crisis.

"It's very disappointing that people are focusing on that when my whole entire time should be focused on the coronavirus."

Ms Palaszczuk said the move by the second term MP was not a distraction for the Government and that she was not disappointed with him, saying she had not been to a faction meeting in "years".

Mr Madden this morning claimed his faction defection was about making sure he was doing everything he could to secure extra funding from State and Federal Governments.

"There are media reports today about a decision I've made within the ALP," he posted on Facebook.

"My decision has nothing to do with what happens in Brisbane.

"I support Annastacia Palaszczuk 100 per cent, and always have from the time she was Opposition Leader against Campbell Newman in 2012.

"My decision is about getting my local campaign right, and making sure I can do everything I can for my electorate of Ipswich West to secure extra funding from State and Federal governments, whether it be for our schools, main roads or community sporting facilities."

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic politics qld politics qld state government

