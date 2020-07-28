Premier: ‘Now is not the time to leave Queensland’

Speaking from the Tassal prawn farm in Proserpine, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk advised Queenslanders not to travel to New South Wales. Picture: Laura Thomas

QUEENSLANDERS are being told not to travel to New South Wales as debate over whether the border should remain open continues.

Speaking at the Tassal prawn farm north of Proserpine today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to stay within the state.

“I would advise Queenslanders at the moment to not travel to New South Wales,” she said.

“Now is not the time to leave Queensland.

“Now is the time to stay in Queensland. Stay safe.”

Ms Palaszczuk reaffirmed a hard line stance on the border, saying the government would act swiftly if an outbreak emerged in Sydney.

“We are watching New South Wales incredibly closely,” she said.

“We continue to do that each and every day and we will take the health advice and we will act swiftly when we need to do so.”

While Queensland reported no new cases of coronavirus today, the number of people turned away from Queensland at Gold Coast checkpoints yesterday soared past 700.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was surprised by how many people had attempted to cross the border illegally.

“I think people should use their common sense and they just shouldn’t do it,” she said.

“The rules are there, the rules are tough and the rules are being enforced.

“As I said yesterday, I will not hesitate to slam the borders shut if there is an outbreak of community transmission in Sydney.”

Queensland’s has so far recorded 1076 cases of coronavirus, of which 1063 have recovered with five cases still active.

The premier’s call for Queenslanders not to travel to New South Wales comes after a tense weekend in the Whitsundays after a coronavirus scare involving a French backpacker.

The backpacker returned a negative test, however the case ignited debate over whether the Queensland border should remain open to New South Wales.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox he would support whatever the relevant authorities decided and was “concerned but not alarmed” by the prospect of a case originating from New South Wales.

Some business owners remained on the fence, however Fish D’Vine owner Kevin Collins called for the border to remain open on the condition that authorities remained “eternally vigilant”.