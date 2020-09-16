Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

by Shiloh Payne
16th Sep 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spent more than $500,000 on coronavirus polling, despite repeated claims she relies solely on the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young's advice.

The Premier's department has been hiring pollsters to gauge Queenslander's perspective on the restrictions her government has enforced, according to The Australian.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hired pollsters to gauge voter sentiment on COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Liam Kidston
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hired pollsters to gauge voter sentiment on COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Liam Kidston

 

Over the last few months leading up to the October 31 state election, more than $528,000 has been spent on coronavirus polling.

With border restrictions constantly dividing Queensland residents since their initial closure in March, Ms Palaszczuk's office hired political strategist Mike Kaiser to help create Queensland's economic recovery plan.

The Australian reports that government disclosures have revealed consultancy firm KPMG, where Mr Kaiser works as Brisbane's corporate affairs advisory partner, was awarded $275,000 in confidence to provide "advice to (the Department of Premier and Cabinet) on the development of an economic recovery road map" in May.

 

 

Originally published as Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk covid-19 polling queensland restrictions state election

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

        Premium Content ‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

        Council News The centre will include a 300-seat auditorium for live shows and movies and a 256-seat banquet space for conferences and functions.

        VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

        Fishing Cast your vote in our online poll to help choose the best catch in the region.

        New admin building set to boost region’s disaster resilience

        Premium Content New admin building set to boost region’s disaster resilience

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk helped cut the ribbon today with an opening to the...

        BOWEN CRIME: Jewellery stolen in daylight home break-in

        Premium Content BOWEN CRIME: Jewellery stolen in daylight home break-in

        Crime A resident went out and locked up their home but returned home to find their door...