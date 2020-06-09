Premier reveals time frame on decision to ease restrictions

A DECISION on whether to drop remaining coronavirus restrictions in Queensland will be made by the end of the month, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed.

The Queensland Tourism Industry Council and businesses struggling through the coronavirus lockdown have called on the Palaszczuk Government to pull the pin on the final restrictions if the weekend's mass protests do not result in a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

"We are definitely going to be looking at that at the end of the month," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We will be looking at whether there is any community transmission in other states and territories and we will be looking at a plan to release to Queenslanders."

She urged anyone who did attend the Black Lives Matter protests to monitor their health, stay home and get tested.

"It is going to be crucial over the next two weeks (to determine) what are the results of these mass gatherings that happened across Australia," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert talk with Real Time Instruments CEO Dr James Asbury. Picture: Tony Martin

Responding to Dawson MP George Christensen's call for continued government support directed to the tourism sector until international travel returns to normal, the premier said small business loans were an option.

"Let's not forget we are coming out of a world pandemic, we have to make sure our steps are measured and reasonable," she said.

"Our next key job is to really kickstart our economic recovery."

More than 1600 local jobs have been protected during the COVID-19 crisis after $16.5 million was approved to be rolled out in Mackay.

The funding, part of the State Government's Jobs Support Loans scheme, provided up to $250,000 to help with bills, keeping doors open and locals in work.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said more than 80 local businesses had been approved for the scheme.

During her visit to Mackay on Tuesday, Ms Palaszczuk also met with representatives of local manufacturing company, Real Time Instruments, which received more than $89,000 from the State Government's $46 million Made in Queensland program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert talk with Real Time Instruments CEO Dr James Asbury and Real Time Instruments General Manager Scott Simpson (front). Picture: Tony Martin

Mrs Gilbert said the company had used the grant to implement new systems, resulting in improved operational performance, export capability, and the creation of eight new roles.

"Its major customers include mining companies, power generators and food processors, it has international business partners, and also has exclusive distribution and service arrangements in Australia for a range of high-performance weighing and detection systems," she said.