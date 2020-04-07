Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Richard Walker
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Richard Walker
Politics

Premier to meet with mayors over Qld travel crackdown

Melanie Whiting
7th Apr 2020 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will hold a teleconference with Queensland mayors this afternoon, to discuss measures to stop people travelling in and out of regions.

The Daily Mercury understands the meeting with the police commissioner and mayors will put in place the necessary provisions under disaster management groups for the travel crackdown.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said while the majority of residents were doing the right thing, others were continuing to ignore the premier’s warning for people to stay home.

“I received an email from a person who said they drove from Mackay to Townsville on Friday,” Mrs Gilbert said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.
Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.

“What I am shocked about is that people don’t see these rules as applying to them.

“If you’re not an essential service, go home.”

The police commissioner has warned people can be booked for non-essential travel.

The fines for failing to obey this are about $1300.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young told Mackay media on Friday that there was a border around every home in Queensland and those who crossed it needed a good reason for doing so.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus mackay julieanne gilbert mp premier annastacia palaszczuk qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eye-watering fines given to Whitsunday commercial boat

        premium_icon Eye-watering fines given to Whitsunday commercial boat

        News Police wrap for the week including a stolen car and a costly trip out on the water for passengers on a boat.

        Man allegedly records four times legal limit while speeding

        premium_icon Man allegedly records four times legal limit while speeding

        News Police say the ‘local’ was intercepted travelling on the Bruce Highway yesterday.

        Anxiety not a reason to use drugs

        premium_icon Anxiety not a reason to use drugs

        News Using cannabis to help with anxiety did not prevent a Proserpine man copping a fine...

        Tough new measures at NQ ports amid COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Tough new measures at NQ ports amid COVID-19 pandemic

        Business ‘We also recognise our ports are critical to about 27,000 miners, farmers and...