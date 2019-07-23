Menu
Federal Sport Minister Richard Colbeck and the Prime Minister’s Olympic Games bid representative Ted O’Brien. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Premier warned of Olympic-sized risk of bid delay

by Matthew Killoran
23rd Jul 2019 3:27 PM
SOUTHEAST Queensland's Olympics dream is at risk of being stolen by other bidders the more Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk delays a decision, the Morrison Government has warned.

Ms Palaszczuk announced this morning $10 million to investigate a bid, but said a decision would not be made until earlier next year.

Federal Sport Minister Richard Colbeck and the Prime Minister's Olympic Games bid representative Ted O'Brien today urged the Premier to "join us at the starting blocks", saying a delay could hurt the bid.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Mr O'Brien said Ms Palaszczuk should decide to join the bid today and confirm support before the end of the year.

"They should be making a decision today that they are prepared to work with us in crafting a proposition that goes to the International Olympic Committee," he said.

"We should collectively, as a united Team Australia, make a definitive decision in this calendar year that we're going to throw everything at this, so that come next year at the Tokyo Olympic Games we have a compelling proposition to take to the IOC."

Mr O'Brien said other countries seeking to bid would take advantage of any delay.

"I tell you what. If I was representing another country I would be using these reservations," he said.

"I would be using the downtime to play catch up.

"Thanks to the great work down by the SEQ mayors over years, we are ahead of the back.

"If we keep slowing this down, due to the State Government, they will catch up and might take over."

