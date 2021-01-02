Premier’s brutal dig at Victoria’s expense

After announcing a slew of harsh new restrictions across the state, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has made a thinly-veiled jab at Victoria’s strategy.

After announcing a slew of harsh new restrictions across the state, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has made a thinly-veiled jab at Victoria’s strategy.

After a tense briefing on Saturday morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian delivered some very confident words about the state's coronavirus strategy.

"New South Wales has proven to be one of the best places anywhere on the planet in relation to contact tracing, and in relation to the health advice we have been given," Ms Berejiklian boasted during the hotly-anticipated press conference.

"The science of a pandemic is far from perfect. We don't pretend that the settings we have put in place are entirely consistent or entirely consistent with what people would expect.

"But that is the nature of a pandemic. What we do know is what works."

Her remarks were perceived by some to be a thinly-veiled dig at the Victorian strategy of handling their second wave, which saw locals and businesses in hard lockdown for just under three months.

RELATED: Follow for all the latest coronavirus updates

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

During the briefing, the Premier reiterated that she would not tolerate the imposition of harsher-than-necessary restrictions in NSW, taking another potential jab at Victoria's second wave strategy.

"We would never impose anything on our citizens unless we thought it was necessary," Ms Berejiklian noted.

"The strategy very much in New South Wales is not to impose any burden on our citizens unless it is absolutely necessary but also to make sure we keep jobs and the economy, mental health, wellbeing, and a sense of normality moving forward as well as, of course, controlling the virus. And that is the balance we have always tried to strike in New South Wales. I'm incredibly proud of that."

RELATED: The one thing that saved 'Dictator Dan'

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews adopted a very different strategy. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Geraghty

Ms Berejiklian's cocky remarks come after NSW recorded a further seven locally acquired cases of coronavirus overnight, prompting a change in current restrictions.

Despite the low increase, Ms Berejiklian insisted masks will be made mandatory in the Greater Sydney area from midnight on Saturday.

Masks will be compulsory for public and shared transportation and indoor venues such as shops, cinemas and salons, with a $200 fine in place for not complying.

"We've been talking about this for months and months," Ms Berejiklian said.

"The reason it's happening now is we want to give confidence to business to continue their activity in NSW so long as you wear a mask in those indoor settings."

Originally published as Premier's brutal dig at Victoria's expense