PREMIERS CROWNED

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The Whitsunday Touch Football grand finals were played last Thursday night after being postponed due to the poor weather on Monday.

In the main game, Young Gunz played one of their better games of recent weeks to take out the A-grade grand final defeating Ray White 6 tries to 5.

After a tight first half, Young Gunz led 2 tries to 1 and their speed in attack helped them extend their lead to three tries midway through the second half.

It looked that they might win comfortably until Ray White found their rhythm in the final quarter of the match to fight back, but were unable to bridge the deficit and fell just short of levelling the game and forcing an extra time drop off.

Vogue Interiors played well to defeat Try-ranasaurous Rex and take out the B-grade grand final.

Credit must go to Try-ranasaurous Rex who put up a good fight considering they played the entire game with one player short.

Final Score: Vogue Interiors 6, Try-ranasaurous Rex 3.

In the B/C-grade match Mischief Crew proved too strong for their less experienced opponents Concrete Feet.

Final score Mischief Crew 9, Concrete Feet 3.

In another close encounter, Full Boar just managed to overcome Whitehaven Adventures by 5 tries to 4 to claim the crown of C-grade premiers for 2018 season two.

The Whitsunday Touch Football committee would like to thank all teams and players for their participation this year and hope to see everyone back again next season.

Thank you also to all committee members and everyone who volunteered during the year including referees, canteen workers and those who helped run the junior teams.

We would also like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very safe and happy Christmas and New Year.