Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier’s minder back in the spotlight

by Sarah Vogler
2nd Sep 2019 6:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND's corruption watchdog has resumed its assessment of the taxpayer-funded co-investment awarded to a company linked to Annastacia Palaszczuk's right-hand man.

The Crime and Corruption Commission issued a statement this afternoon confirming its assessment of corrupt conduct allegations regarding the awarding of the $267,500 Advance Queensland Business Development Fund co-investment to Fortress Capstone, a company Ms Palaszczuk's chief-of-staff David Barbagallo part-owns, to build a smartphone app

It followed the completion of a department-ordered Ernst & Young audit into the co-investment which was handed to the CCC on Friday.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission can confirm the Department of the Premier and Cabinet has provided the CCC with the review undertaken by Ernst and Young," the watchdog said in a statement.

"The CCC's assessment of allegations of corrupt conduct relating to the Premier's Chief of Staff will now resume.

"It is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further whilst the assessment remains ongoing."

Mr Barbagallo has denied any wrongdoing and says he declared his interest as required and withdrew his involvement in the application process when he joined the Premier's office in 2017.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk ccc crime and corruption commission david barbagallo investigation editors picks

Top Stories

    New political party created to give NQ own state

    premium_icon New political party created to give NQ own state

    Politics A sitting MP is spearheading a new political party aimed at delivering statehood for North Queensland and a “fair go for the North”.

    FAMILY TRAGEDY: Son saves mum's life, dies rescuing dad

    premium_icon FAMILY TRAGEDY: Son saves mum's life, dies rescuing dad

    News Father and son who lost their lives in boating accident identified

    REVEALED: Wilmar's mill performance so far

    premium_icon REVEALED: Wilmar's mill performance so far

    Business Wilmar nears halfway mark for 2019 crushing season

    LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars