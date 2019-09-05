Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Politics

Premier's new plan to boost regional commitment in Mackay

Melanie Whiting
by
5th Sep 2019 6:30 PM
THE Mackay-Whitsunday community will be given a platform to raise key issues with State Government ministers every quarter under a new plan.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told regional parliament in Townsville yesterday the government would establish a Regional Communities Program.

Under the program, Ministerial Regional Community Forums will be held quarterly in Mackay-Whitsunday, Far North Queensland, North Queensland, Central Queensland, Western Queensland, Wide Bay and Darling Downs/South West.

The Premier also announced an Office for Rural and Regional Queensland would be set up within the Department of Premier and Cabinet in Brisbane "to keep a sharp focus on rural and regional issues”.

"My ministers will be in the regions to listen to communities at the forums, which will be chaired by regional Government Members of Parliament,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Community members will have the opportunity to put forward their ideas for tackling key issues in every region, which all have unique advantages, challenges and priorities.”

In last year's budget, Ms Palaszczuk announced four DPC regional offices in Cairns, Mackay, Longreach and Toowoomba to complement the existing Townsville office.

"Today I am proud to announce we will open two additional offices, in Rockhampton and Maryborough,” she said.

"Boosting our regional presence will give rural and regional Queenslanders better access and stronger relationships with government, and ensure they are front of mind in our decision making.”

