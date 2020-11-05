PREMIERS: Young Whitsunday team fights hard for victory

BOTH tears of joy and despair flowed for Whitsunday United FC on Saturday with the U13/14 Div 1 team jubilant after a hard fought victory while the women’s team endured a gut-wrenching loss in their respective grand finals.

As minor premiers, the Whitsunday women’s team put on a brave display against an equally determined Rangers squad.

In the scorching heat, the Whitsunday team dominated possession, jumping to an early lead and looking to be in control with a 2-1 lead at halftime.

However, as the game wore on, the heat and injuries to two key players allowed Rangers to get back into the match.

With Rangers finishing strong and taking the lead, the Whitsunday girls kept valiantly fighting back and staying in touch on the scoreboard.

The final score was a 6-4 loss to Rangers in a tough game played in great spirit.

The U13/14 Div 1 grand final certainly turned on the action and spectators were treated to a thrilling game as Whitsunday United faced off against the minor premiers and season rivals Dolphins FC.

The pace and intensity of the game matched the scorching heat of the day as it went from one end to the other.

The Whitsunday players exerted their dominance early and looked to be the better side.

Midfielders Violette Matthews and Ethan Rugless launching many raids at the opposition but our forwards were unable to capitalise.

A late goal by Dolphins against the run of play saw the Whitsunday team behind 1-0 at halftime and had the coaches worried.

Whitsunday girl power shown by (from left) Clare Larden, Alice Wheeler, Viollette Matthews, Lucia Bates and Sari Goodall. Photo Deb Savy

The second half showed the true grit of the young Whitsunday team, who came out eager to win the ball on every play.

Against the wind, the Whitsunday forwards exerted constant pressure with the desperate Dolphins defence conceding a penalty in the box.

Dan Carroll calmly slotted the ball into the net for the equalising goal.

Although the Dolphins kept trying, the Whitsunday defence was impenetrable with Lincoln Sokolski-Fricker seemingly everywhere at once, backed up by Alice Wheeler, Lucia Bates and Mitchell Telford, who were always there to shut down the attack.

Goal keeper Mitchell Milostic had another solid day in the goal box showing his aggression and coming off his line regularly to thwart the Dolphin attack.

Man of the match Dan Carroll takes on three defenders. Photo: Deb Savy

With only seven minutes left, the breakthrough came from Jaimen Slavin, who made a weaving run from halfway slicing through four or five tired Dolphin defenders.

A perfect cross to the cracking left foot of Jazz Knezevic gave the side the winning goal.

The tension continued to the final whistle with Dolphins never giving up but in the end, it was a jubilant orange army invading the pitch to celebrate Whitsunday United’s first premiership win as a united regional club.

“So proud of these young kids,” coach Allan Milostic said.

“They played hard and fair and showed great determination to come from behind and take such a spectacular win.

“Almost as good was the orange army of supporters – crazy parents and friends side-by-side cheering the team on – it was just a great, great day!

“A fantastic end to a very tough year. All the way! Whitsunday!”