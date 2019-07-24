Premium Whitsunday property hits the market

HOW'S THE SERENITY: The luxurious Whitsunday Rainforest Retreat is one of the region's premier properties, and it's on the market.

HOW'S THE SERENITY: The luxurious Whitsunday Rainforest Retreat is one of the region's premier properties, and it's on the market. Contributed

NESTLED on a hill among lush rainforest in Cannonvale lies one of the region's most luxurious properties, Whitsunday Rainforest Retreat.

Located at 13 Border Drive, visitors are graced with panoramic views out to the sparkling, azure waters of the Coral Sea.

Owners Peter and Julie Hegarty bought the boutique resort in 2005, and 14 years later, it's back on the market.

Prior to being purchased by the Hegartys in 2005, the property was a private residence.

Mr Hegarty said the property was Airlie Beach's "number one home for years” and had featured in numerous magazines, and fashion and lifestyle shoots.

The couple saw the potential for development, and transformed the estate in the tone of top rated boutique resorts in North Queensland.

The sale is by expressions of interest, and is being handled by At Reality sales agent, David Druce.

The north-facing property is rare, according to Mr Druce, and there is nothing like it in the area.

It also survived Tropical Cyclone Debbie, "without even a leak”, he said.

The main house spans a colossal 674 sqm, and is the epitome of opulence with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an in-ground pool, a helicopter landing pad and views on 8.75 acres.

Soaring ceilings and 3m-high frame-less windows let natural light flow through the home.

"This is a unique atmosphere, and you're so close to everything but feel a million miles away,” Mr Hegarty said.

Mr Druce said the property will set you back a cool $5million. He said a number of overseas investors had shown interest in the property, as well as a Queensland developer, specialising in leisure parks and caravan parks.

"It's a place I never like to leave,” he said.

A unique selling point of the property is the potential for development, with approvals for a restaurant and bar, day spa and conference facilities as well as nine dual-key cabins.

"We're only selling because we're now at a point where the level of the 'mum and dad' management operation needs to be replaced,” Mr Hegarty said.

"It is the perfect opportunity for someone who wants to move in, and expand on the business.”

Mr Druce said the property's "impressive income stream” was a huge drawcard for potential buyers.

"Buyers can virtually come in and run it as is and not lose any income,” he said.

"But then there is also that huge potential for the development as well.”

Mr Hegarty said he would love for the new owners to bring the approved master plan to fruition, but for that to happen, it would need more than two people running it.

"To get to the next stage, with the approvals and all the master plan approvals, will require a different management structure,” he said.

For more information about the property, contact David Druce on 0414404050.