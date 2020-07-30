Menu
Cannonvale in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Jono Searle.
News

New project strengthens preparation for future disasters

Laura Thomas
30th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
THE region's ability to prepare for natural disasters is set to be strengthened as a result of a new research project.

Whitsunday Regional Council received a cash boost of more than $116,000 that will be channelled towards three separate projects designed to boost disaster resilience.

The projects include the development of a new Whitsunday Disaster Manual for the community and a new Business Continuity Improvement Program.

The third project will allow the Whitsunday Climate Change Innovation Hub to undertake a research project to improve the community's response to disaster events in the future.

Shute Harbour in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Jono Searle.
The hub will partner with James Cook University for the project and assess what preparation activities are most effective during the days before a severe cyclone or storm.

Whitsunday Climate Change Innovation Hub co-ordinator Olivia Brodhurst said this would have a big impact on future disaster preparedness and management in the future.

"Overall, the project aims to create a more resilient community better prepared for future storm events," she said.

"Hopefully we will be able to see tailored insurance products to enable early mitigation actions and reduced insurance premiums eventuate from the project if we can demonstrate that we are managing risks better in the region.

"James Cook University will conduct phone surveys with our local community and business owners to determine what actions were, or could have been taken, to reduce loss and quicken recovery through Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"A cost-benefit analysis will be conducted and results provided to council and insurance companies to better inform disaster preparedness communication and insurance products."

Preparation for the study is under way and phone interviews are planned to start in September.

Study results will be available by the end of the financial year.

The hub is looking for residents to be involved in the research project and expressions of interest can be sent to Climate.Hub@whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au

Whitsunday Times

