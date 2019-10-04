Prepare to get your heart racing at this year's Bowen Cup.

CHEERS: The Bowen Cup is fast approaching with attendees ready to share a glass of wine.

THE Melbourne Cup may be the darling of the Australian racing scene, but to those in the Whitsundays, it pales in comparison to our penultimate local race day.

The 2019 Bowen Cup is fast approaching with this year's race day planned to be a record-breaking event.

Held at Bowen's Ben Bolt Park, thousands of punters are expected at this year's race day, with attendees regularly travelling from as far afield as Mackay and Townsville.

With five local non-TAB races, including a Battle of the Bush race, it's no surprise that Interest has already been attracted from all over Queensland.

This year the Bowen Turf Club has made a large number of changes to keep racegoers happy all day.

The addition of well-stocked bars, including the main bar, a Brown Brothers pop up wine bar and a secondary external beer bar alongside the bookmaker building, means the champagne and cheer will be flowing all day.

For those looking to satisfy their hunger between races, there'll be lots of opportunities to grab a delicious feed.

In addition to the regular main bar, vendor Let Us Eat will provide tasty burgers, chips and more, and Woodfired Delights will be on hand to cook up a range of speciality pizzas.

For many, a highlight will be a fresh prawn bar that will be available.

Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy vendors selling ice cream as well as the Whitsundays famous Hun's Delight with specialty Hungarian langos and chimney cones.

TAB facilities, ATM, and bookmakers will also be available onsite, making sure that those keen for a punt will not be left high and dry.

Bowen Turf Club has also organised a free jumping castle to help keep the smallest race fans entertained.

For those ready to flash their stuff and show off their best frocks, this year's Ashmore Palms fashions on the field are ramping up to be one of the biggest yet.

A combined total of $3800 is on offer for this years event, with categories including Lady of the Day, Contemporary Lady, Classic Lady, Millinery and Fashionable Couple proving there is a category for everyone.

The fashions on the field nomination tent is located directly opposite the entry gate.

The Turf Club is reminding patrons that the Bowen Cup is a family-friendly event, and no liquids are to be brought into the event.

Gates open at 11am, with first race set to start at 1.30pm. Entry is $20 adults, children under 18 are free and aged pensioners will cost $15 to enter.