Menu
Login
Mayor Andrew Willcox is excited to host his second charity ball as Mayor. Dance practise back in the day with Cr John Atkinson, former mayor Jennifer Whitney, Cr John Collins and Cr Jan Clifford.
Mayor Andrew Willcox is excited to host his second charity ball as Mayor. Dance practise back in the day with Cr John Atkinson, former mayor Jennifer Whitney, Cr John Collins and Cr Jan Clifford. Matthew Newton
News

Prepare to dine with the mayor in the name of charity

tamera francis
by
11th May 2018 3:03 PM

DUST off your dancing shoes and team them with your black tie best, as you're invited to dinner and drinks with the mayor.

Mayor Andrew Willcox will host his third annual charity ball to raise funds to support RACQ CQ Rescue.

In 2017 $70000 was raised for the organisation that provides rapid response, critical care and aeromedical retrieval services across central Queensland.

Whitsunday Regional Council will host the decadent evening at Abell Point Marina on the iconic Whitsunday waterfront.

The evening will start with drinks on arrival before guests are indulged in a three course dinner, with beer and wine included.

Live entertainment and a charity auctions will entertain patrons throughout the evening.

Queries can be made by calling 47613605 or visit the Whitsunday Tickets website to secure the hottest ticket in town.

The Mayor's Charity Ball

WHAT: The Mayor's Charity Ball.

WHEN: Saturday July 28, 6pm till late.

WHERE: Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach.

COST: $188.50pp.

abell point marina charity fundraiser racq whats on whitsunday regional council whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Jetty demo at Shute Harbour marks an end of an era

    Jetty demo at Shute Harbour marks an end of an era

    News THE operation of a crane at Shute Harbour heralded the end of an era when it moved on the last remaining building at the former ferry terminal on Friday.

    Merewyn Wright elected for Rotary Governor

    Merewyn Wright elected for Rotary Governor

    News Travel, social media and empowerment await the retired teacher.

    Latin vibes on the beach

    Latin vibes on the beach

    News Latin Madness's last Festival in Airlie Beach.

    Local Partners