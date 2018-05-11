Prepare to dine with the mayor in the name of charity

Mayor Andrew Willcox is excited to host his second charity ball as Mayor. Dance practise back in the day with Cr John Atkinson, former mayor Jennifer Whitney, Cr John Collins and Cr Jan Clifford.

Mayor Andrew Willcox is excited to host his second charity ball as Mayor. Dance practise back in the day with Cr John Atkinson, former mayor Jennifer Whitney, Cr John Collins and Cr Jan Clifford. Matthew Newton

DUST off your dancing shoes and team them with your black tie best, as you're invited to dinner and drinks with the mayor.

Mayor Andrew Willcox will host his third annual charity ball to raise funds to support RACQ CQ Rescue.

In 2017 $70000 was raised for the organisation that provides rapid response, critical care and aeromedical retrieval services across central Queensland.

Whitsunday Regional Council will host the decadent evening at Abell Point Marina on the iconic Whitsunday waterfront.

The evening will start with drinks on arrival before guests are indulged in a three course dinner, with beer and wine included.

Live entertainment and a charity auctions will entertain patrons throughout the evening.

Queries can be made by calling 47613605 or visit the Whitsunday Tickets website to secure the hottest ticket in town.

The Mayor's Charity Ball

WHAT: The Mayor's Charity Ball.

WHEN: Saturday July 28, 6pm till late.

WHERE: Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach.

COST: $188.50pp.