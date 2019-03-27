Menu
DUNDULA STATE SCHOOL. Back row: Arizona Evans, Riley Roberts, Edith Cheshire, Layila Russell, Tyler Forrest. Front row: Aria Johns, Aaliyah Nyborg, Emily Kennedy. Absent: Odin Barratt, Chase Kroning, Gustavo Marques.
My First Year

PREPPIES: Meet our newest and cutest students

27th Mar 2019 1:40 PM
MY First Year is a special feature that celebrates the children in our region starting their first year of school.

Photos of prep students from Moranbah to Seaforth have been collated and turned into an exclusive lift out published in The Daily Mercury on March 27. It's a keepsake you'll treasure for years to come.

Pick up a print version today from your local newsagency or pop into the Daily Mercury office.

You can also check out all the smiling faces in our online gallery below.

 

