Preppies start their big school journey

SOME took to the beginning of their primary school education on Monday like ducks to water while others were dragged kicking and screaming into their first prep classes earlier this week.

The transition marks the end of an era for many parents as children formally begin to make their own way in the world without mum and dad.

Jess Stapleton took her daughter, Adah, for her first day at the Whitsunday Christian College on Monday free of tears and separation anxiety.

"She could not care less,” she said.

"Though she was anxious about being late and she was worried about not having her library bag and lunch box.

"But she has already met her teachers and was excited to start.”

Ms Stapleton was pleased to report at the end of the day a huge smile greeted her at the school gate.

"(However) she was very tired and played quietly before going to bed half an hour early.

"It was very much a smooth transition,” Ms Stapleton said.

On how the daily household dynamic is now going to be different with one less little person in tow, Ms Stapleton said she had not been anxious but rather reflective when projecting into what it was going be like not having Adah at home all day.

"If she is happy then I am happy but I have been a little nostalgic as I think prep is the beginning of the next stage,” she said.

For Prosperine mum Wendy Henshaw, the preppie transition was as also drama free.

Having been through the prep starting routine with her eldest son Bryson, Ms Henshaw said it was easy for five-year-old Tarni who started at Proserpine State School on Monday.

"She was dressed a 5.30 in the morning,” she said.

"I have done parents help with Bryson so she knew the routine before she got there.”

For Ms Henshaw, the most delightful thing about the day was the chance to connect and debrief with Tarni at the end of the day.

"She came home and was happy to share everything about her day and the hug at the end of the day was the most precious thing of all,” she said.

Ms Henshaw accepted leaving the nest to start prep was inevitable and was another milestone in her child's development.

"I am happy to let go and I will be doing parent help at the school to engage with her learning as much as I can.

"It's been rejuvenating I am hoping to be a better and engaging mum and am looking forward to talking about school life together,” Ms Henshaw said.

