SOCIAL BOWLS: Margo Stanley and Lu Rogan were one of the winning teams at Airlie Beach Bowls Club on Sunday.

SOCIAL BOWLS: Margo Stanley and Lu Rogan were one of the winning teams at Airlie Beach Bowls Club on Sunday.

BOWLS: The club presentation night was held on Friday night.

The honour roll board has already been updated to reflect the 2018 award winners. Members and friends are looking forward to a great night of celebration.

Tournament news: Airlie Beach teams were well represented at the St Helens two-day triples tournament.

The winning team was a composite team of Airlie Beach's Man Isgro and two Seaforth players.

The third placed team was the Airlie Beach father and son "Beach boys” and Russ Jackson.

The popular Airlie Beach "Cruise Whitsundays mixed tournament” sponsored by Cruise Whitsunday has been rescheduled for early in 2019. Watch this space for further updates.

Tuesday Ladies Bowls: The ladies Christmas function was held on Tuesday.

The ladies played bowls in the morning, shared lunch and exchanged Kris Kringle gifts.

That is the end of Tuesday bowls this year.

Open gender bowls will continue Wednesday and Sunday each week. The lady's secretary Di Dobbins, and president Margo Stanley will keep ladies informed of any bowling matters during the Summer break.

Latest scores available for Tuesday bowls is the November game.

The winning team was Lyn Graham, Di Dobbins and Margo Stanley who defeated Pam Collins, Margaret Heeney and Ladda Purdie 23-20 (12 ends to 6 ends).

Betty Nicolle and Elaine Kippen defeated Jenny Ryder and Henny Tattam (11 ends to 7 ends)

Wednesday Social bowls: The winning trio with the top aggregated scores was Elaine Kippen, Paul Durnsford and Rick Galea with 28 shots.

The second team was Vicky Spann, Nick Fernbach and Bob Spees with 25 shots.

Business House bowls Fishing World is running top of the leader board with 16 points.

The final game for this season is next week.

Sunday social bowls: The heat or the Christmas season kept players away.

The stayers kept comfortable under the shade cloth and had a great day.

The winning team was Henny Tattam, Rick Galea and Tony Whitehorn winners with the greatest margin.

Another winning team was Lu Rogan and Margo Stanley.

Scroungers: Finalists this week were Pam Collins, Duncan Smith, Merv Stewart and Tony Whitehorn.

The grand final game will be played on Saturday, December 15 so there is still time to win a spot for that game.