Presents to rock your world at festival's street parade

Charlee Bradshaw, 12, and Michelle Lee with some of the rocks that will be handed out by Whitsunday Rocks members at the Great Barrier Reef Festival parade on Saturday.

Charlee Bradshaw, 12, and Michelle Lee with some of the rocks that will be handed out by Whitsunday Rocks members at the Great Barrier Reef Festival parade on Saturday. Monique Preston

A GROUP of locals will be spreading kindness on Saturday as they hand out painted rocks at the Great Barrier Reef Festival street parade.

Whitsunday Rocks members will be raising awareness about their group by entering a float in the parade and hope to hand out more than 550 hand-painted rocks to those lining the streets.

The group is normally known for painting and then hiding the rocks so people can use clues to go looking for them.

Organiser of the group, Michelle 'Shelby' Lee, said Whitsunday Rocks was an initiative of the Whitsunday Random Acts of Kindness group, and was yet another way to spread kindness.

The rocks being handed out in Saturday's parade have been painted by members of Whitsunday Rocks, school students and members of the public.

Some are painted with sea creatures, in line with the theme of the parade, while others contain words of kindness or pictures.

"I want to bring more awareness about the gift of kindness to kids,” Ms Lee said.

Michelle Lee and Charlee Bradshaw, 12, with some of the rocks that will be handed out by Whitsunday Rocks members at the Great Barrier Reef Festival parade on Saturday. Monique Preston

She said while the idea behind the group was usually to find a rock and then hide it somewhere else, some people also liked to keep them.

"A lot of kids want to keep them. But it inspires them to paint another rock (and hide it),” Ms Lee said.

Whitsunday Rocks is only a relatively new group, but Ms Lee hopes the parade will make people more aware of the group, and more people will join in.

For more information about Whitsunday Rocks, to find out where rocks are hidden, or to show off a painted rock you have found, visit the Whitsunday Rocks Facebook page.