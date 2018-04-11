Preserving dignity a good reason to help

CAN YOU HELP?: Share the Dignity volunteer Megan Pearson with son Thayne Christian and Cannonvale Commonwealth bank staff Lauren Ward, Lisa McAliece and Lucina Mayne.

CAN YOU HELP?: Share the Dignity volunteer Megan Pearson with son Thayne Christian and Cannonvale Commonwealth bank staff Lauren Ward, Lisa McAliece and Lucina Mayne. Jessica Lamb

"IT wasn't until after the cyclone I got involved because I thought, it could be any of us who are homeless.”

Megan Pearson supports Share the Dignity, an Australia wide charity, helping women who are experiencing domestic violence, homelessness or poverty.

Ms Pearson is collecting sanitary items for women who are homeless, affected by domestic violence or doing it tough for other reasons.

The items she collects are passed onto organisations like Whitsunday Counselling and Support or Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre to distribute to those in need.

At the moment Ms Pearson is the only volunteer running Share the Dignity in the region but she hopes more people will support the cause.

"We are trying to take the taboo out of menstruation, there are women out there who can't afford sanitary items and are forced to do things like roll up toilet paper,” she said.

"Even if you're male, most people have a mum or sister or friend who is female and shouldn't feel embarrassed donating to this issue.”

There are collection points at Cannonvale Commonwealth Bank and Jubilee Pocket IGA.

Ms Pearson said people could also donate by contacting her on 0431035546 or visiting www.sharethedignity.com.au.