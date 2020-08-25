Prevention key to saving lives on our roads

This shocking image shows the severity of the road safety message. The driver, a 42-year-old woman was lucky to escape with her life after her car veered off the road near Mt Jukes and hit a tree on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

This shocking image shows the severity of the road safety message. The driver, a 42-year-old woman was lucky to escape with her life after her car veered off the road near Mt Jukes and hit a tree on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

THERE is no quick fix to stop people dying on the region’s roads.

Despite decades of education campaigns and billions of dollars spent on policing initiatives, people are still driving without their seatbelts, or when tired, drunk, distracted or drugged.

Police, researchers and other key transport players met in Mackay today to discus how to reduce the region’s annual road toll.

Central region Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridge lost his own father on the road and knows personally the devastating impact of a fatal crash.

Central region Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridge lost his father on the road. He said drivers needed to take an active role in road safety to stop more deaths. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

Stretching from the Sunshine Coast to about Bowen, Assistant Commissioner Guteridge’s region includes more than 1000km of the Bruce Highway as well as about 500km of major roadways going west.

So far this year 49 people have died on Central region roads.

“For the last 30 years of my career we’ve been very active in road safety,” he said.

“Why aren’t we getting that message through?”

More stories:

‘It was everything to me’: Radio host’s tearful goodbye

Mackay’s job growth bucks COVID trend

40+ major infrastructure projects driving region’s future

Assistant Commissioner Guteridge said 93 of the 219 fatalities on the state’s roads last year could be attributed to drink or drug driving.

“Of that 219 people who died on our roads we are able to attribute each and everyone of those to the fatal five,” he said.

University of the Sunshine Coast road safety researcher Professor Jeremy Davey presented at the forum.

Professor Jeremy Davey of the Sunshine Coast Road Safety Research Collaboration said changing people's attitudes was key to drink and drug driving as well as other bad behaviour on the state's roads. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

He said the “tyranny of distance” exacerbated the dangers of the fatal five in the regions resulting in more fatalities.

Subscriber benefits:

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

Prof Davey said fines or similar tactics would not stop people breaking the law and instead the “baseline” of road safety campaigns needed to focus on deterrence and prevention.

“It is an old police saying that you can’t arrest your way out of drink driving,” he said.

“We have to increase the likelihood of people’s perceptions that if they do break rules and the law that they will be caught.”