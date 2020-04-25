Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRICES DROP: Resident Marie Jobson (inset) says markdowns aren't enough to ease panic-buying bills, despite meat prices dropping dramatically inside local stores.
PRICES DROP: Resident Marie Jobson (inset) says markdowns aren't enough to ease panic-buying bills, despite meat prices dropping dramatically inside local stores.
News

Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
25th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERMARKET shoppers across Australia have clambered for huge markdowns as panic-buying calms down but Warwick residents are yet to reap the relief at check-outs.

Despite news bulk meat items had been slashed to prices as low as $4 at the local Woolworths, shopper Marie Jobson said panic buying was continuing to push up prices.

"My grocery bill has increased $150 since COVID-19, and I've bought nothing different," she said.

"It's just that the price of things has gone sky high."

Ms Jobson said most groceries basics had returned to shelves and she couldn't see why prices weren't being more regulated.

"The stores are making a good situation for themselves out of a bad one for everyone else," she said.

Spano's IGA owner Frank Spano said markdowns were a "one-off" and wouldn't affect smaller supermarkets.

"We had a full supply the whole time and we behave very differently to Coles," he said.

He also said demand for packaged goods was unchanged.

"People are still buying toilet paper, flour," he said. "They are still shopping for their needs and, as long as that continues, it's going to happen."

More Stories

coles panic buying shopping woolies
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The amazing story of a Proserpine prisoner of war

        premium_icon The amazing story of a Proserpine prisoner of war

        News He returned to Proserpine to give the community his all continuing a legacy in a local business

        Proserpine lights up the dawn on a “different” Anzac Day

        premium_icon Proserpine lights up the dawn on a “different” Anzac Day

        News Candles illuminated streets throughout Proserpine as residents honoured Anzac...

        APART BUT TOGETHER: Paying respects despite virus measures

        premium_icon APART BUT TOGETHER: Paying respects despite virus measures

        News This Bowen cul-de-sac banded together to hold a moving dawn ceremony

        Bowen driveways light up as residents honour Anzac Day

        premium_icon Bowen driveways light up as residents honour Anzac Day

        News Bowen residents didn’t let coronavirus dampen their ability to pay their respects...