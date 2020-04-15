PRICEY PARKING: Weekend brings more than $4200 in fines

IT WAS a busy weekend for parking inspectors in the region as they handed out more than $4200 worth of fines.

Whitsunday Regional Council officers issued 35 parking infringements over the weekend, 26 of which were issued at Abell Point carpark.

On Saturday, 15 tickets were issued for failing to pay for parking at Abell Point carpark while four were issued for failing to park completely within a parking bay at in the Abell Point paid parking area.

Another three were handed out for parking on a footpath or nature strip, which came at the cost of $266 each.

Sunday was also a busy day at Abell Point carpark with seven infringement notices issued for failing to pay for parking.

Another five infringements were issued over the weekend for illegal camping with one handed out for parking a car without at boat trailer in the boat ramp carpark at Port of Airlie.