Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
952 Bruce Highway in Bowen is being sold by Expressions of Interest by Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale.
952 Bruce Highway in Bowen is being sold by Expressions of Interest by Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale.
Property

Bowen mining accommodation site prime for development

Caitlan Charles
28th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOWEN mining accommodation site is up for sale.

The 6.75 hectare site on the outskirts of Bowen is being sold through expressions of interest by the mortgagee exercising power of sale.

The site, at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Scenic Ave, is approved for 86 relocatable homes with 258 bedrooms. It also includes a 42-room motel with restaurant and function area.

Staging the development is permitted, with the site also suiting a retirement village, caravan park or a low-density residential estate.

The site is positioned at the northern end of the Bowen Basin and is ideally placed for mining camps for workers at nearby mines. It could also be used for tourism, with the ad for the site suggesting the new owners could capitalise on the tourism potential of Bowen.

The site is about 25km from Abbot Point and is next to developing residential estates.

bowen property bowen tourism
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church progress moving slowly, but the hard hats are on

        premium_icon Church progress moving slowly, but the hard hats are on

        News “There was quite extensive damage from the cyclone that wasn’t immediately apparent and has begun to show more over time”

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:00 PM
        Pin pulled on mine plans promising hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Pin pulled on mine plans promising hundreds of jobs

        Business The CQ mine was pegged to inject more than $60 million into the local economy.

        • 28th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
        Lengthy ferry cut-off avoided during Shute rebuild

        premium_icon Lengthy ferry cut-off avoided during Shute rebuild

        News Solution found after petition with hundreds of signatures tabled.

        More help needed to sort lids for kids for recycling program

        premium_icon More help needed to sort lids for kids for recycling program

        News All hands on deck wanted for booming recycling program.