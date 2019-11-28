Bowen mining accommodation site prime for development

952 Bruce Highway in Bowen is being sold by Expressions of Interest by Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale.

A BOWEN mining accommodation site is up for sale.

The 6.75 hectare site on the outskirts of Bowen is being sold through expressions of interest by the mortgagee exercising power of sale.

The site, at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Scenic Ave, is approved for 86 relocatable homes with 258 bedrooms. It also includes a 42-room motel with restaurant and function area.

Staging the development is permitted, with the site also suiting a retirement village, caravan park or a low-density residential estate.

The site is positioned at the northern end of the Bowen Basin and is ideally placed for mining camps for workers at nearby mines. It could also be used for tourism, with the ad for the site suggesting the new owners could capitalise on the tourism potential of Bowen.

The site is about 25km from Abbot Point and is next to developing residential estates.