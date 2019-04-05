Menu
PM Scott Morrison was emotional during a press conference on the disability royal commission at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Health

Morrison calls disability royal commission

by Daniel McCulloch
5th Apr 2019 7:40 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has choked back tears while officially launching a royal commission into the abuse and neglect of disabled Australians.

The $528 million inquiry, which will be headed by Justice Ronald Sackville and be based in Brisbane, will examine mistreatment across institutions, workplaces, schools, homes and the wider community and "Australians living with disability and their families have spoken and my government has listened and is taking action," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

He said people with disabilities were much more likely to suffer abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation than other Australians.

"People living with disability have faced the most difficult of circumstances because of their own condition," the prime minister said.

 

"But worse than that is the look of a culture of respect towards people with disability that leads to their abuse and mistreatment.

"We have to establish a culture of respect for people living with disabilities and the families who support, love and care for them." The royal commission will hand down a final report in April 2022. An emotional Mr Morrison dedicated the royal commission to his disabled brother- in-law Gary.

"To all those Australians with a disability, their families, to Gary, this is for you."

