Story behind Prince Charles portrait

An official royal portrait of Prince Charles by highly-acclaimed Australian artist Ralph Heimans will be unveiled tonight in London.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall will attend the unveiling of the portrait at Australia House.

The official royal portrait of Prince Charles by highly-acclaimed Australian artist Ralph Heimans.

The realist piece by Mr Heimans, a former Sydney schoolboy, was commissioned by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

It features Prince Charles wearing a grey suit and holding a wooden cane beside a large window inside the tapestry room at Dumfries House in Scotland.

The reflection of his suit and the large oak tree outside can be seen on the grand piano that the Prince is standing beside.

It comes after Mr Pratt, who heads the Visy Paper and packaging empire in New York and who is the founding patron of the Prince's Trust Australia, revealed the portrait on Twitter hours before the official unveiling.

Mr Pratt, like other members of his Melbourne-based family, is well-known for his philanthropic work.

The artist said he drew inspiration for Prince Charles’ portrait from his writings and his commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

The artist, Mr Heimans, is a favourite portrait artist for the English and Danish royal families.

He has previously completed portraits of the Queen, Prince Philip, Australian-born Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Crown Prince Frederik.

He said he drew inspiration for Prince Charles' portrait from his writings and his commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, architectural preservation and the notions of harmony between the natural world and the built environment.

"Dumfries House in many ways appeared to be the ideal setting to express these ideas, not only in being an example of an architectural heritage site that the Prince undertook to restore, but also in the way that it engages the local community and functions to put many of the Prince's charitable causes into practice."

The portrait unveiling will be held during a special celebration for the centenary of Australia House which is located in the heart of London.

The commemorations will be held in the building's Exhibition Hall which is best known as Gringotts Bank in Harry Potter, where much of the interior marble was shipped by sea from Australia during WW1.

Australia House is the home of the Australian High Commission in the UK and is Australia's oldest diplomatic post and the longest continually-occupied diplomatic building in London.

As part of the celebrations, Prince Charles and the Duchess will also unveil a symbolic stone engraving which mirrored the foundation stone that was laid by HM King George V in 1913.

King George V later returned to open Australia House on August 3, 1918, with the centenary celebration this year being held on November 22.

A view of the Australia House building site in 1912 from Fleet Street.

Prince Charles and Camilla will also mingle with guests during the celebrations and listen to a new musical piece called The House which was written by Australian composer and pianist Joe Chindamo.

"Australia House has a special place in the hearts of generations of Australians who have lived and worked in London for the past century," Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom George Brandis QC said.

Prince Charles turned 70 on November 14.