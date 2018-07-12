Prince of Wales barflies know it makes cents

FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Mark Holmes, Sasha O'Sullivan and Gavin Le Strange have all helped raise money for the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service.

A GROUP of drinkers at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Proserpine have solved the pesky problem of what to do with their leftover five cent coins.

It is not quite clear whose pioneering grey matter was responsible for the birth of the trailblazing idea which began about 18 months ago, but it sure has caught on.

When returning from the bar with the close to worthless coins, one drinker slapped a bit of Blu Tack on the back and stuck it on the wall.

When the coins add up to $200, the money will be donated to the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service.

This week the paint on the Besser Block wall can hardly be seen in places as the shiny five-centers take pride of place on the wall in the beer garden.

The fundraising coin wall at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Proserpine. PETER CARRUTHERS

Prince of Wales regular, Sasha O'Sullivan was at the hotel this week and said the drinkers hoped to grow the coin pool to $200 before donating it.

With Black Sabbath blaring on the jukebox in the background, Ms O'Sullivan said had no idea who started the fundraising trend.

"I don't know, some guy just stuck a piece of Blu Tack on and stuck it on the wall,” she said.

Ms O'Sullivan said the management of the hotel has been supportive of the fundraising effort and have allowed a sign to be installed at the top of coin wall.

It has been calculated that each rectangular block when filled with five cent coins adds up to ten dollars.

Though some have begun to dig a bit deeper and stuck up larger coins.

"Some people have come in and asked 'what is going on with the wall' and we have said we are raising money for RACQ CQ and they have been like 'where is the Blu Tack',” she said.

"We have literally had people empty out their wallets of five cent pieces and stick them on the wall.”