Prince Philip involved in car crash

Prince Philip has narrowly avoided injury after the car he was driving overturned in a traffic accident near the royal family's Sandringham Estate.

A first responder at the scene said the Duke of Edinburgh cried out "my legs" as he was pulled from the wreckage.

Philip, 97, was trapped inside his overturned Land Rover after it collided with a Kia carrying two women and a baby.

A witness told The Sun that he helped to free the royal from the crash scene and claims the Duke told rescuers: "My legs! Where should I put my legs?"

It was also claimed he told police after the crash that he had been "dazzled by the sun."

The witness told The Sun he saw the car flip and thought "f***ing hell."

"I rushed to the other car - there was smoke coming out as if it may explode. There was a baby in the back seat screaming.

He also claimed that at one point: "I looked down and had the prince's blood on my hands."

It was claimed the Duke's Land Rover "came across the A149 like a somersault. It was turning on its side over and over".



"It was frightening to see a powerful car rolling like that," the witness said.

The Royal car pictures just outside Sandringham Source: KL FM/Twitter: Supplied

It's understood the horrifying accident occurred when Philip was pulling out of a driveway.

It is understood the Prince was turning onto a main road when he was 'T-boned', with his Land Rover flipping onto the driver's side.

Both he and the female driver of the Kia were reportedly breath tested, with no alcohol detected in either of their systems.

A doctor examined Prince Philip at Sandringham, where he was given the all clear. The driver of the Kia and her passenger were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

Sandringham Estate is the private country residence owned by Queen Elizabeth in Norfolk, rural England. Prince Philip has been staying there with her since Christmas.

Prince Philip drives the Queen and the Obamas at Windsor in 2016. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Norfolk police said they were called to the scene on the A149 highway just before 3pm local time (2am AEDT). The Daily Mail reports several police cats and two ambulances rushed to assist.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Prince Philip saw a doctor "as a precaution" who confirmed he was not hurt.

"The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The Telegraph reports he was helped out of the vehicle, which had flipped, making it impossible to open the driver's side door.

The accident happened near Sandringham where the Queen and Prince Philip spend part of the year. Picture: Istock

The Queen was not with him in the car at the time of the accident.

Philip had a passenger in his car, but the palace did not identify the person. It is likely the prince was travelling with a protection officer, a standard security procedure for Britain's senior royals.

It is unknown where Prince Philip was travelling to at the time.

Prince Philip has continued to drive well into his nineties. Picture: Getty Images

After the crash, commenters were quick to weigh in on whether the prince should've been driving at all.

The crash has also been used to ignite calls for restrictions on elderly drivers.

Philip has not shown any inclination to give up getting behind the wheel despite his age. Both he and Queen Elizabeth II share a strong passion for driving.

Interestingly, under British law, the only person who is allowed to drive without a licence is the Queen - because driving licences are in her name.

The Queen has never had to do a driving test and is the only person in Britain allowed to sit behind the wheel without a licence.

The same protections do not apply to other members of the Royal Family. But members of the family cannot be arrested if they are in the presence of the monarch, or in a royal palace, The Mirror reported.

The 92-year-old Queen has been driving since she was 19, learning to drive in 1945.

While royal protocol dictates a chauffeur, both the Queen and Philip appear determined to drive themselves around where possible

Drivers in the UK aged 70 and above need to reapply for their license every three years, for which there is a mandatory eyesight test. There is no upper age limit for driving a car in the UK.

Philip has become increasingly frail in his latter years, but is fiercely independent and still drives himself around the royal estates.

He also drives horse-drawn carriages, and walks without a stick, despite undergoing a hip replacement operation in May last year.

As a younger man, he famously owned a former British black cab and used to sneak out for unaccompanied drives around London.