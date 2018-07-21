Why Charlotte’s worth more than her brothers

SHE may just be three years old but Princess Charlotte is worth a staggering £3.8 billion ($6.7 billion) - not bad for a kid who hasn't started school.

And it looks like Kate Middleton and Prince William's only daughter could be the biggest earner of their brood, as she's worth more than brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Sun reports that the whopping figure has been estimated by Reader's Digest, who also found Prince George to be worth £2.7 billion ($4.8 billion) - a billion less than his younger sister.

Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: AP

Youngest child Prince Louis was only born in April so has a bit of catching up to do to match his older siblings, but is predicted to add £50 million ($88 million) to the British economy before his first birthday.

The calculations were based on the value the royal youngsters bring the UK economy.

And just like the "Meghan Markle effect", Princess Charlotte's fashion is the reason that she is worth more than her brothers.

Official portrait taken following the christening of Prince Louis. Picture: Supplied

As with her fashionable mum and aunt, any clothes or shoes that the young tot wears become a sellout success, with people rushing to replicate her style on their own kids.

And because The Duchess of Cambridge often dresses her mini-me daughter in high street brands such as John Lewis, it often causes frenzy of sales.

Princess Charlotte’s yellow cardigan sold out in 24 hours. Picture: Supplied

A good example of this was with the yellow cardigan that she wore around her second birthday in her official portrait.

The sought-after garment from the department chain is said to have sold out within a mere 24 hours of the sweet image being released.

In a Telegraph poll, one in five parents said they deemed the adorable princess to be a style icon for their own kids.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said to Insider: "The royal children have a positive impact on the sales of particular clothes and toys brands they wear or play with

"In this sense, they have a very similar effect on brands as their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has a real Midas touch - everything she touches turns into gold."

The kids also play a part in the tourism revenue generated by the monarchy.

Mr Haigh added: "Many visitors who come to London for pomp and circumstance hope to see George and Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their parents."

One this is for sure, she may be in nursery but Princess Charlotte is a force to be reckoned with.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission